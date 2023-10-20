WATCH: TigerRag.com’s Audibles – Episode 24 – Oct. 20, 2023 – Host Camryn Conner, guest Herb Tyler and more

TigerRag.com’s Audibles – Episode 24 – Oct. 20, 2023 – Host Camryn Conner, guest Herb Tyler and more . . . Tyler discusses LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and also just how special the 2023 offense really is and why, plus Jeff Palermo and William Weathers talk with Shea Dixon about LSU football recruiting and where the Tigers stand currently – thanks to the way the offense is performing.

