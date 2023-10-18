WATCH: TigerRag.com’s Audibles – Episode 23 – Host Camryn Conner’s mid-term grades and a history lesson

October 18, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Podcast 0
TigerRag.com Audibles podcast - Episode 23
TigerRag.com Audibles podcast - Episode 23
Episode 23 – October 18, 2023 – Hosted by Camryn Conner with Jake McMains

Seven games into the season, Camryn Conner hands out mid-term grades to every unit and Coach Brian Kelly, as well as gives a history lesson on the inextricable ties that bind LSU and Army as the Tigers prepare to face the West Point Mule Riders for the first time ever in Tiger Stadium and only the second time in history overall. Plus, Jake reads a special birthday card from journalist, author and former LSU football player John Ed Bradley to Coach Mac (Charlie McClendon), LSU’s all-time winningest football coach, who would have turned 100-years old on October 17, 2023 (yesterday). Bradley sentiments, as read by Jake, were written by the author of the classic book “It Never Rains in Tiger Stadium” exclusively for Tiger Rag and the request of editor Todd Horne.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


nine × = eighty one