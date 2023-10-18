WATCH: TigerRag.com’s Audibles – Episode 23 – Host Camryn Conner’s mid-term grades and a history lesson

Seven games into the season, Camryn Conner hands out mid-term grades to every unit and Coach Brian Kelly, as well as gives a history lesson on the inextricable ties that bind LSU and Army as the Tigers prepare to face the West Point Mule Riders for the first time ever in Tiger Stadium and only the second time in history overall. Plus, Jake reads a special birthday card from journalist, author and former LSU football player John Ed Bradley to Coach Mac (Charlie McClendon), LSU’s all-time winningest football coach, who would have turned 100-years old on October 17, 2023 (yesterday). Bradley sentiments, as read by Jake, were written by the author of the classic book “It Never Rains in Tiger Stadium” exclusively for Tiger Rag and the request of editor Todd Horne.
