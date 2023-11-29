WATCH: TigerRag.com’s Audibles – Ep. 39 – Nov. 29 2023 – Hosted by Camryn Conner. CC squashes anti-JD5 Heisman talk . . . with hard stats and Heisman voter support for her stance

November 29, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Podcast 0
TigerRag.com's Audibles podcast, Episode 39, Nov. 29, 2023

TigerRag.com’s Audibles – Ep. 39 – Nov. 29 2023 – Hosted by Camryn Conner. CC squashes anti-JD5 talk . . . Heisman voter Brett McMurphy of the Action Network joins Jeff Palermo and William Weathers, and backs up CC’s logic. Plus, LSU basketball loses to Syracuse, Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese and more.

