WATCH: TigerRag.com’s Audibles – Ep. 39 – Nov. 29 2023 – Hosted by Camryn Conner. CC squashes anti-JD5 Heisman talk . . . with hard stats and Heisman voter support for her stance

TigerRag.com’s Audibles – Ep. 39 – Nov. 29 2023 – Hosted by Camryn Conner. CC squashes anti-JD5 talk . . . Heisman voter Brett McMurphy of the Action Network joins Jeff Palermo and William Weathers, and backs up CC’s logic. Plus, LSU basketball loses to Syracuse, Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese and more.
Kansas State takes advantage of LSU’s skeleton crew to win the Texas Bowl, 42-20
The remnants of LSU’s 2021 football season won’t fade away soon enough. A severely outmanned Tigers team, trying to play a postseason game with only 38 scholarship players, proved no match for Kansas State in […]
LSU continues to stockpile talent with nation’s No. 3 tight end in 2024 with Ohio’s Tayvion Galloway
LSU has one of the nation’s top tight ends in Mac Markway of St. Louis on the way in its current recruiting class. The Tigers continued to add to what they consider a position of […]
LSU beats out three Big Ten powers for 4-star 2021 O-line commit
Four-star offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger’s accustomed to clearing space and enabling the skill players at Clarkston (Mich.) High School to flourish. Dellinger also cleared a path for his new school – LSU – to move […]
