WATCH: tigerrag.com – LSU baseball Jay Johnson talking 2024 Tigers at Media Day on January 26, 2024

LSU is coming off a 2023 College World Series National Championship, the Tigers’ seventh in history and Jay Johnson’s first. The 2023 LSU Tigers were one of the greatest college baseball teams ever, but even though Johnson is faced with having lost pitcher Paul Skenes and center fielder Dylan Crews – two of the greatest college baseball players ever – Johnson isn’t fretting. Don’t talk to him about defending, either. LSU is not defending anything. It’s a brand new season. New team, new season. LSU is ranked No. 4 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll, but the Tigers with a deep and talented pitching staff and an offense led by Tommy White, who Johnson calls “the best hitter in college baseball,” LSU’s sights are firmly set on a return to Omaha and the CWS. And don’t be surprised if LSU’s season culminates in Omaha with a Tigers’ dogpile as the curtain drops. LSU’s season starts on Friday night February 16 at Alex Box Stadium against VMI.
