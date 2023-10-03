WATCH: TigerRag.com Audibles podcast – Oct. 3, 2023 – Can Pete Jenkins at 82 save Brian Kelly’s LSU defense

TigerRag.com Audibles podcast – Oct. 3, 2023 – Can Pete Jenkins at 82 save Brian Kelly’s LSU defense? Is Matt House done? Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne talk about how historically bad LSU’s defense was against Ole Miss and why, and where the Tigers can go from here. WWL’s Mike Detillier – a lifelong friend of Pete Jenkins’ – joins Audibles to help understand what’s next. TigerRag.com Audibles – Episode 19

