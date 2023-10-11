WATCH: TigerRag.com Audibles – Episode 21 – October 11, 2023: Hosted by Jake McMains. Darry Beckwith guest.

October 11, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Podcast 0
TigerRag.com Audibles podcast – October 11, 2023 – Episode 21

Former LSU linebacker Darry Beckwith joins Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to talk about the Tigers’ defense heading into the second half of the 2023 season. Some nuggets: Matt House will not return next season – no way, no how – and Beckwith explains why; also, former LSU linebacker Kelvin Sheppard should be hired as the next defensive coordinator. Sheppard is currently the inside linebackers coach for the NFL’s Detroit Lions. TigerRag.com Audibles podcast – Episode 21 – October 11, 2023 hosted by Jake McMains.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


seventy seven + = 79