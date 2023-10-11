WATCH: TigerRag.com Audibles – Episode 21 – October 11, 2023: Hosted by Jake McMains. Darry Beckwith guest.

Former LSU linebacker Darry Beckwith joins Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to talk about the Tigers’ defense heading into the second half of the 2023 season. Some nuggets: Matt House will not return next season – no way, no how – and Beckwith explains why; also, former LSU linebacker Kelvin Sheppard should be hired as the next defensive coordinator. Sheppard is currently the inside linebackers coach for the NFL’s Detroit Lions. TigerRag.com Audibles podcast – Episode 21 – October 11, 2023 hosted by Jake McMains.
