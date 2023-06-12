Watch: The LSU Tigers are ‘Geauxin’ To Omaha’

June 11, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services 2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional, Baseball 0
Gavin Dugas leads LSU Super Regional Championship Celebration
LSU fifth-year senior second baseman Gavin Dugas leading Tigers' 2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional Championship and return to Omaha to the College World Series for the first time since 2017. PHOTO by Michael Bacigalupi
LSU coach Jay Johnson, Dylan Crews, Cade Beloso and Riley Cooper talk Super Regional Championship

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


three × three =