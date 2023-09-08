Watch: Something’s in the water at LSU – Kim Mulkey and Joe Burrow both get paid, plus more – Tiger Rag Audibles podcast, Episode 12

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow both cash in big on basically the same day. Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne have the details on each contract and they discuss nuances of both situations while also taking a look at LSU football’s first-ever game with Grambling State on Saturday night in the Tigers’ home-opener. Hear what Todd and Jeff would like to see. TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast, Episode 12 – September 8, 2023
Related Articles
Tiger of the Year: LSU football coach Brian Kelly proves he’s right choice after leading Tigers to SEC West crown in first year
One year and a few days after Brian Keith Kelly shocked much of the college football world by fleeing the hallowed halls of Notre Dame for LSU – ‘a football move’ he said gave him […]
Abrupt halt: Sagging preseason leads to Cleveland Browns cutting ties with Cade York
Former LSU placekicker Cade York, the program’s first kicker to be drafted by an NFL team, was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Monday following a subpar preseason. The Browns traded their seventh-round selection in […]
Everything Joe Burrow said in his first media teleconference as a Cincinnati Bengal
Less than an hour after LSU Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow was officially chosen as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft last […]
Be the first to comment