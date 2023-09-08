Watch: Something’s in the water at LSU – Kim Mulkey and Joe Burrow both get paid, plus more – Tiger Rag Audibles podcast, Episode 12

September 8, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Women's Basketball 0
Joe Burrow and Kim Mulkey
Joe Burrow and Kim Mulkey
LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow both cash in big on basically the same day. Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne have the details on each contract and they discuss nuances of both situations while also taking a look at LSU football’s first-ever game with Grambling State on Saturday night in the Tigers’ home-opener. Hear what Todd and Jeff would like to see. TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast, Episode 12 – September 8, 2023

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


23 ÷ = twenty three