WATCH: Sai’vion Jones Media Availability (Aug. 9, 2024)

August 9, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
LSU defensive end Sai'vion Jones meets with the media following practice on Friday. PHOTO By Michael Bacigalupi

LSU defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones meets with the media following practice during Fall camp prior to the season opener vs. the USC Trojans on Sept. 1.

