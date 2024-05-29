Watch out for Wofford! LSU Baseball heads to Chapel Hill Regional

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for May 29, 2024 hosted by Jake McMains | In less than 48 hours, Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers begin the quest to return to Omaha. Reigning College Baseball National Champion LSU is playing its best ball of the season – but watch out for Wofford! Under first-year coach JJ Edwards, Wofford is a holy offensive terror. LSU will need Gage Jump to be at his best to pave the way for Luke Holman to sit down the Tar Heels in game two, if UNC makes it there, like Luke did last week against No. 2-ranked Kentucky. Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne welcome LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie, LSU great and College World Series right hander Anthony Ranaudo, and Wofford College head coach JJ Edwards to discuss.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio