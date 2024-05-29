Watch out for Wofford! LSU Baseball heads to Chapel Hill Regional

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for May 29, 2024 hosted by Jake McMains | In less than 48 hours, Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers begin the quest to return to Omaha. Reigning College Baseball National Champion LSU is playing its best ball of the season – but watch out for Wofford! Under first-year coach JJ Edwards, Wofford is a holy offensive terror. LSU will need Gage Jump to be at his best to pave the way for Luke Holman to sit down the Tar Heels in game two, if UNC makes it there, like Luke did last week against No. 2-ranked Kentucky. Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne welcome LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie, LSU great and College World Series right hander Anthony Ranaudo, and Wofford College head coach JJ Edwards to discuss.
Related Articles
Former LSU baseball player Gavin Dugas receives his High-A call up
Former LSU baseball player Gavin Dugas has received his call up to High-A after getting off to a scorching start with the Fredericksburg Nationals. Dugas was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB […]
WATCH: tigerrag.com – LSU baseball Jay Johnson talking 2024 Tigers at Media Day on January 26, 2024
LSU is coming off a 2023 College World Series National Championship, the Tigers’ seventh in history and Jay Johnson’s first. The 2023 LSU Tigers were one of the greatest college baseball teams ever, but even […]
Furious LSU comeback gives Tigers an 8-7 lead in game two at Tennessee when ninth-inning rain suspends play until Sunday
Paul Mainieri sat in the back of the LSU dugout and his COVID-19 mask couldn’t hide the stress in his eyes. His first two pitchers had given up three home runs, including a pair of […]
Be the first to comment