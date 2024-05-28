Watch: Michael Braswell talks about LSU baseball in the Chapel Hill Regional

LSU shortstop Michael Braswell talked with media after LSU was announced to be going to the Chapel Hill Regional.
Related Articles
Everything Jay Johnson said after LSU’s win over McNeese with Tennessee series looming
LSU baseball shook out of its slump against McNeese in a 16-0 run-rule win. Here’s everything Jay Johnson, Jared Jones and Kade Anderson said after the game as the Tigers look ahead to a road […]
LSU baseball dips into transfer portal again to get UCLA left-handed pitcher Gage Jump
LSU baseball’s latest pickup in the NCAA transfer portal is based more on potential than production. In gaining a commitment from UCLA left-landed pitcher Gage Jump, the national champion Tigers are getting a pitcher that […]
LSU pitcher Gage Jump named SEC Pitcher of the Week
LSU left-hander Gage Jump on Monday was named SEC Pitcher of the Week by the league office. He fired a seven-inning complete game on Friday to lead LSU to a series-opening win at Missouri. He […]
Be the first to comment