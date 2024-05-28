Watch: Michael Braswell talks about LSU baseball in the Chapel Hill Regional

May 28, 2024 Will Nickel 2024 NCAA Regional, Baseball 0
Michael Braswell III celebrates in LSU baseball's win over Stony Brook. PHOTO BY: LSU Athletics

LSU shortstop Michael Braswell talked with media after LSU was announced to be going to the Chapel Hill Regional.

author avatar
Will Nickel
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


× 6 = sixty