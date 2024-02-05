WATCH: McMahon’s and Mulkey’s Tigers, and LSU Gymnastics, had historic and record scoring weekends | Sign?

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Jeff Palermo with Todd Horne. Horne and Palermo banter about the record-breaking scoring weekend Kim Mulkey’s, Matt McMahon’s and Jay Clark’s teams had on Friday night, Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon in the PMAC. What led to those record-breaking performances by all three teams? And, what impact will it have on the LSU basketball men’s and women’s teams moving forward? And, what about the LSU Gymnastics team, which moved up to No. 3 in the country following its much-improved performance?
