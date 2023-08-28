WATCH: Maason Smith suspension discussion and Coach Brian Kelly Interview for Week 1 against Florida State | Tiger Rag Audibles Podcast Episode 8

LSU and Florida State are getting ready for their season openers against each other this Sunday, Sept. 3. Coach Kelly spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the game for their matchup in Orlando. The Tigers will be without their starting defensive tackle Maason Smith due to a one-game suspension, and Tiger Rag editor Todd Horne speaks to Glenn Guilbeau about the implications on the game.
