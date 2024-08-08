WATCH: LSU’s Offense in 2024 Under Garrett Nussmeier Will Be More Dynamic & Diversiified Than Under Jayden Daniels

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – August 8, 2024 – LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan confirmed the team’s new approach to its run game for the 2024 season. The Tigers’ playbook has traditionally been complex, but in recent years their run game has been limited to a few concepts due to the mobility of former quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, with new starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, LSU has worked on installing a more diverse run scheme that involves a full team effort from the coaching staff. The quartet of running backs, led by veteran Josh Williams and explosive sophomore Kaleb Jackson, will play a crucial role in this new approach. Jackson, who has added 10 pounds of muscle during the offseason, is expected to have an expanded role in the offense, with his ability to catch passes and contribute in pass protection being key factors. John Emery and freshman Caden Durham also offer potential for the Tigers. The offensive line, regarded by Sloan as one of the best in the country, will be relied upon to pave the way for the talented backfield. LSU’s revamped run game diversity will be put to the test throughout the season, with Sloan’s innovative schemes and the talents of his backfield being crucial in determining their success.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio