WATCH: LSU’s new highly-coveted transfer portal pitcher Jacob Mayers talks about becoming an LSU Tiger

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for June 26, 2024 | Former Nicholls State pitcher Jacob Mayers has committed to Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers this week. Mayers helped Nicholls win back-to-back Southland Conference Tournaments in 2023 and 2024, and now brings his mid-to-upper 90’s fastball to the Tigers. Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne welcome Mayers to discuss his career so far and his future goals at LSU.

Jacob Mayers