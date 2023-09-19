WATCH: LSU’s identity, scouting Arkansas; Angel Reese, Olivia Dunn on SI Cvr – Tiger Rag Audibles podcast, Episode 15

Episode 15 of the TigerRag.com Audibles podcast recaps LSU’s, 41-14, historic butt-whipping of Mississippi State with clips and quote from Brian Kelly, and Tiger Rag editor Todd Horne says it will go down as huge win – one of the biggest – in the BK Era at LSU. Find out why. . . Jeff Palermo and William Weathers get a scouting report on Arkansas with Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat as Sam Pittman, KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks are more than a bit unsettled heading into their SEC Opener against the surging LSU Tigers. Arkansas blew a lead to BYU in Fayetteville last week and suffered its first loss of the season after starting 2-0 against traditional non-power houses Western Carolina and Kent State. Murphy says a lot of Hog fans are upset with Pittman because they expected to lock up with LSU and begin SEC play unbeaten. Can they right some wrongs and stymie LSU’s newly discovered competitive edge? Finally, Palermo and Weathers also talk with award-winning SI writer Stephanie Apstein. Apstein wrote the cover story that landed LSU’s Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne on this month’s cover of the Sports Illustrated Money Issue. It’s an interesting insight into the world NIL that Angel Reese, Olivia Dunne and LSU, in general, are leading the way in for all of college sports in more than one way. #AngelReese #oliviadunne #BrianKelly #lsusports #arkansasfootball #lsufootball

