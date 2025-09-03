WATCH: LSU’s Giant Win Over Clemson Vaults Tigers Into National Spotlight

LSU’s defense stormed back into action in Clemson on Saturday night, powering the Bayou Bengals to a thrilling upset, fueled by a stellar performance from Garrett Nussmeier and a revamped offensive line, propelling them up 6 spots in the AP Poll! Now, Brian Kelly aims to conquer again this week against La. Tech. Relive the exhilarating Clemson victory with insights from Larry Williams of the Clemson Insider, Peter Burns of ESPN, and Jacques Doucet of WAFB-TV, as they join Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau, and Andre Champagne to explore what this monumental win means for the Tigers’ future. Plus, legendary sportswriter and La. Tech radio color analyst Teddy Allen joins the crew to dissect Saturday night’s showdown between the Tigers and the Bulldogs, revealing the deep connections between LSU and La. Tech. Don’t miss the latest episode of the Tiger Rag Radio Podcast on demand!