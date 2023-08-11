WATCH: LSU transfer senior linebacker Omar Speights thinks competition early in fall camp prepares Tigers for the upcoming season (Full Video)

Senior linebacker Omar Speights is beginning to settle in with LSU’s defense since his transfer from Oregon State where he was a first team All-Pac 12 Conference selection in 2022. He says that the Maason Smith and Greg Brooks Jr. were the leaders of the defense which has gotten better as fall camp continues. He said the entire team is pushing each other on both sides of the ball in preparation for the upcoming season.
