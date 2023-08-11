WATCH: LSU transfer senior linebacker Omar Speights thinks competition early in fall camp prepares Tigers for the upcoming season (Full Video)

August 11, 2023 Pierson Luscy Football 0
Omar Speights
LSU transfer senior linebacker Omar Speights spoke to the media on Friday following the Tigers' seventh practice of Fall camp. Full Video. PHOTO by Michael Bacigalupi

Senior linebacker Omar Speights is beginning to settle in with LSU’s defense since his transfer from Oregon State where he was a first team All-Pac 12 Conference selection in 2022. He says that the Maason Smith and Greg Brooks Jr. were the leaders of the defense which has gotten better as fall camp continues. He said the entire team is pushing each other on both sides of the ball in preparation for the upcoming season.

