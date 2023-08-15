WATCH: LSU Tigers Player Interviews from Fall Camp – defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory (Full Video)

Standout defensive tackle who has put himself in position for his best season as a Tiger in 2023 … Enters third season at LSU … Improves with each practice session and has continued to make his mark in the weight room as one of the strongest players on the team … Has proven to be difficult to block with his low center of gravity and lower body strength … A former two-time 5A state champion in the shot put in high school, once heaving it 55-feet, 5-inches … A hard worker, he continues to work on flexibility and his technique … Has 26 career appearances (2 starts) with 23 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a half-sack … Nickname is Tank … Majoring in sport administration.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait April 27" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait April 27" width="300" height="250"/></a>

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2022)

Appeared in all 14 games with 2 starts … Starts came against Mississippi State and Purdue in the Citrus Bowl … Tied career-best with 3 tackles and a half-tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry against Purdue … Had a pair of tackles in games against Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2021)

Part of LSU’s defensive line rotation, seeing action in 11 games with no starts … Recorded 9 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss (-3) and a half-sack … Closed year with 3 tackles and a tackle for a 1-yard loss against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl in what was the most extensive action of his career … Had a pair of tackles in win over McNeese and 3 the following week in a victory over Central Michigan … First career sack came in win over Central Michigan … Other tackle came at Ole Miss.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2020)

Appeared in one game, seeing action against Alabama in Tiger Stadium … Did not record any statistics.

HIGH SCHOOL

Played at Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, Louisiana… Competed in the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl and the 2020 All-American Bowl… Three-sport standout in football, powerlifting and track and field… Two-time state champion as a powerlifter and is a state champion in the shot put… Rated a four-star defensive tackle by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals… Rivals ranks him the fifth-best prospect in Louisiana and the ninth-best defensive tackle… 247Sports ranks him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the state… As a senior, recorded 76 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles despite being double-teamed most of the time … Tallied 38 tackles, including 10 solo in his freshman year… Helped his squad to the second round of the state playoffs in 2019 … Has cleared 740 pounds in the squat, 370 pounds in the bench and 625 pounds in the deadlift.

Guillory’s career highs:

Tackles: 3, 2x (Last: vs. Purdue, 2023 Citrus Bowl; First: vs. Kansas State, 2022 Texas Bowl)

Tackles for loss: 1.0 vs. Kansas State, 2022 Texas Bowl

Sacks: 0.5 vs. Central Michigan, 2021