WATCH: LSU Tigers Player Interview – Offensive guard Grant Dellinger (Full Video)

One of the most versatile offensive linemen on the LSU roster … Can practically play any position on the line if needed … Dominant offensive lineman who excels in both the running game and pass protection … Opened the 2022 season as LSU’s starting center … Shifted to left guard the following week vs. Southern … Has appeared in 21 games in his career, starting 10 times … Starts have come at center (1), left tackle (3) and left guard (8) … Made an immediate impact in 2021 after graduating high school early and enrolling at LSU during the spring … Participated in spring practice and used that time to get acclimated to the college game … Started 3 games as a true freshman (3 at LT and 1 at LG) … Has a constant motor and plays hard on every down … Outstanding technique and has shown tremendous improvement under the direction of offensive line coach Brad Davis
