WATCH: LSU Tigers Player Interview – Offensive guard Grant Dellinger (Full Video)

August 14, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Grant Dellinger, LSU offensive guard
LSU guard Garrett Dellinger speaks to the media on Monday, August 14, 2023 following the Tigers ninth practice of Fall Camp.

One of the most versatile offensive linemen on the LSU roster … Can practically play any position on the line if needed … Dominant offensive lineman who excels in both the running game and pass protection … Opened the 2022 season as LSU’s starting center … Shifted to left guard the following week vs. Southern … Has appeared in 21 games in his career, starting 10 times … Starts have come at center (1), left tackle (3) and left guard (8) … Made an immediate impact in 2021 after graduating high school early and enrolling at LSU during the spring … Participated in spring practice and used that time to get acclimated to the college game … Started 3 games as a true freshman (3 at LT and 1 at LG) … Has a constant motor and plays hard on every down … Outstanding technique and has shown tremendous improvement under the direction of offensive line coach Brad Davis

