WATCH: LSU Tigers Player Interview – linebacker Greg Penn III talks with the media after practice on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (Full Video)

August 15, 2023 Todd Horne Football 0
Greg Penn III
LSU junior linebacker Greg Penn III talked to the media following Tuesday's practice. This one him on the field earlier in the day. PHOTO by Michael Bacigalupi

Returning starter at linebacker for the Tigers … Started all 14 games at linebacker in 2022, finishing second on the team in tackles with 78 … Emerged as a potential standout on the LSU defense late in the 2021 season … Carried that over into an outstanding spring and then reaped those benefits to in 2022 to have his best season to date … An every-down linebacker with good speed and the ability to make plays sideline-to-sideline … Development has flourished in his time with defensive coordinator Matt House … Tremendous practice player and was praised as such by former LSU All-America Damone Clark … 24 career appearances with 15 starts … 89 career tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss.

