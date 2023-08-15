WATCH: LSU Tigers Player Interview – linebacker Greg Penn III talks with the media after practice on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (Full Video)

Returning starter at linebacker for the Tigers … Started all 14 games at linebacker in 2022, finishing second on the team in tackles with 78 … Emerged as a potential standout on the LSU defense late in the 2021 season … Carried that over into an outstanding spring and then reaped those benefits to in 2022 to have his best season to date … An every-down linebacker with good speed and the ability to make plays sideline-to-sideline … Development has flourished in his time with defensive coordinator Matt House … Tremendous practice player and was praised as such by former LSU All-America Damone Clark … 24 career appearances with 15 starts … 89 career tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss.
