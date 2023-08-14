WATCH: LSU Tigers Fall Camp Player Interview – Greg Brooks, Jr., defensive back (Full Video)

August 14, 2023
Greg Brooks, Jr.
LSU defensive back Greg Brooks, Jr., talked to the media on Monday following LSU's ninth practice session of fall camp.

LSU fifth-year senior Greg Brooks, Jr., a defensive back and a key leader in the relatively inexperienced Tigers’ secondary that must grow up quickly, talks about the secondary and his unexpected early-season battle with Vertigo plus more with the media on Monday following LSU’s ninth practice of the pre-season.

