WATCH: LSU Tigers Fall Camp Player Interview – Greg Brooks, Jr., defensive back (Full Video)

LSU fifth-year senior Greg Brooks, Jr., a defensive back and a key leader in the relatively inexperienced Tigers’ secondary that must grow up quickly, talks about the secondary and his unexpected early-season battle with Vertigo plus more with the media on Monday following LSU’s ninth practice of the pre-season.

