WATCH: LSU Tigers Fall Camp Player Interview – Greg Brooks, Jr., defensive back (Full Video)

LSU fifth-year senior Greg Brooks, Jr., a defensive back and a key leader in the relatively inexperienced Tigers’ secondary that must grow up quickly, talks about the secondary and his unexpected early-season battle with Vertigo plus more with the media on Monday following LSU’s ninth practice of the pre-season.
After a small sample size Nussmeier back to challenge for more playing time at LSU’s most important position
(Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories on LSU’s quarterbacks this spring. Today: Garrett Nussmeier.) In an era where the transfer portal rules college sports, Garrett Nussmeier was one who didn’t […]
Keys to victory: LSU’s No. 2 Class of 2024 adds another linebacker in Davhon Keys
LSU football coach Brian Kelly continued to stockpile linebackers in his current recruiting class that’s ranked as high as No. 2 nationally. The Tigers garnered their fourth commitment from a linebacker and 11th overall in […]
One week to go, LSU remains No. 2 in CFP rankings
There was no movement Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings as the committee set the stage for this weekend’s conference championship games and selection Sunday. Ohio State stayed at No. 1, followed […]
