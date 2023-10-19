WATCH: LSU sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell full video interview

October 19, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Will Campbell
LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) on Saturday's opponent Army: "We respect everything they do off the field, but this is a football game Saturday." PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes
LSU sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell video interview

Sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell talks about LSU’s offensive line, coach Brad Davis, the loss of Emery Jones, Jr. to injury for the next few weeks and how it impacts the unit.

