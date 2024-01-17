WATCH: LSU seeks to rebound against No.22 Ole Miss tonight, while Kim Mulkey’s Tigers need an adjustment

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – January 17 2024 edition – hosted by Camryn Conner with Jeff Palermo and William Weathers – LSU seeks to rebound against No.22 Ole Miss tonight following first SEC loss of the season at Auburn, while Kim Mulkey’s Lady Tigers need an adjustment heading into Tuscaloosa against Alabama on Thursday night. Sheldon Mickles of TheAdvocate.com joins Palermo and Weathers to discuss if Matt McMahon can get his first win over a ranked opponent on Wednesday night when Ole Miss visits the PMAC. Meanwhile, CC and Weathers go in depth to what ailed the now No. 10-ranked Lady Tigers in their upset loss at Auburn on Sunday.

Men’s Basketball Preview:

The LSU Tigers will play a nationally-ranked team for the second straight contest as they host No. 21/22 Ole Miss Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game is set for just after 6 p.m. CT and tickets are available online at LSUTix.net. In person sales will be available at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. LSU students are admitted free of change with their valid LSU ID and the first 500 students will receive free food courtesy of Whataburger.

The Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes and Drums will perform at halftime.

The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady will have the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship in Baton Rouge, Eagle 98.1 FM) and televised on the SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Mark Wise.

The Tigers are 10-6 and 2-1 on the season, coming off a 93-78 loss to Auburn Saturday night in Auburn. LSU struggled with turnovers that led to easy Auburn points as Auburn built a 26-10 advantage in points off turnovers. But LSU, down 28 with 11+ minutes to play, outscored Auburn 21-2 and would have the game down to just eight points on the road with 2:12 left to play.

Jordan Wright and Trae Hannibal both had 18 points to lead the Tigers with center Will Baker posting a 13 points-10 rebounds double double. Tyrell Ward, who had three straight threes in the second half run, finished with 12.

Wright, Hannibal and Baker combined to score 35 of LSU’s 44 second half points against Auburn.

The Rebels under first-year head coach Chris Beard are having a strong season with just one loss in 16 starts and that was in the SEC opener against Tennessee. Since then, Ole Miss has a 103-85 win over Florida and a 69-56 win over Vanderbilt this past Saturday.

Matthew Murrell leads the Rebels in scoring at 17.3 points per game, while Allen Flanigan averages 16.3 points, Jaylen Murray is at 14.1 points and Jaemyn Brakefield is at 12.1 points per contest.

Monday night on his radio show, LSU Coach Matt McMahon said of watch Ole Miss on video:

“There’s a lot that stands out there, starting with the personnel. Coach (Chris) Beard has done a great job with the roster construction, they returned two top-50 players who were already in the program in Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield, the Duke transfer, both of those guys are terrific and have played this game for a long time.

“Then, I thought through the portal, they were able to add experience; they are shooting the ball last I checked 13th in the country in three-point percentage at 40% and then again, credit to coach Beard and his program, they have been in a lot of close games, and they have found ways to win them … They have shown they know how to win, really explosive offensively and then similar to Texas A&M, they disguise some of their coverages defensively, so you have to execute on the offensive end.”

LSU and Ole Miss are both 2-1, two of the six teams entering the Tuesday/Wednesday portion of this week’s schedule. Alabama and Auburn are the only unbeaten teams at 3-0.

The Tigers play a second game at home this week, hosting Texas A&M on Saturday at 3 p.m.