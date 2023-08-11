WATCH: LSU redshirt sophomore safety Sage Ryan talks about how the secondary is one of the biggest strengths of the defense and the team (Full Video)

LSU junior Sage Ryan and the rest of the secondary are rallying around the two “stud” safeties Greg Brooks Jr. and Major Burns. Having to face the team’s standout wide receiver corps each day, and defending against quarterback Jayden Daniels, will aid the defense against tougher competition this season.
