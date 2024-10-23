WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Talks To Media – Texas AM Game Week

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 9 matchup at Texas A&M. Kickoff between the Tigers and Aggies is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.
Related Articles
Jim Kleinpeter: Improved Jayden Daniels holds key to LSU’s ability to continue trajectory toward College Football Playoff
Watching LSU football practice during preseason (don’t call it fall) camp was a test of endurance for media, trying simply to stand without wilting in triple digit heat. It’s sometimes hard to focus with a […]
LSU football lands Louisiana’s No. 2 Cornerback, adds to stacked 2025 class
LSU’s football recruiting had another successful day in August, securing the commitment of top Louisiana cornerback Aidan Anding. With just one week until the start of the 2024 college football season, LSU received a major […]
Eight is enough: LSU’s Jayden Daniels accounts for school-record eight touchdowns, leads No. 15 Tigers flawless offense past Georgia State
LSU accomplished one objective while keeping its best player in line for the nation’s top honor. The No. 15 Tigers snapped a deadlock early in the second quarter behind another statistical windfall from Jayden Daniels […]
Be the first to comment