WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Talks To Media – Texas AM Game Week

October 23, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Talks To Media - Texas AM Game Week

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 9 matchup at Texas A&M. Kickoff between the Tigers and Aggies is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
