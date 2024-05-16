WATCH: LSU-Ole Miss BASEBALL PREVIEW | Broom or Gloom: Baseball Gods, please smile on LSU. LSU needs it

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast May 16, 2024. HOST: Jake McMains.

Jay Johnson, Koki Riley, Todd Horne, Jeff Palermo and Will Nickel talk LSU chances of making the NCAA Tournament and the importance of the LSU-Ole Miss Reigning National Champion.

LSU is on the verge of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. With a 10-17 record in Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers will have to sweep Ole Miss this weekend to reach 13 wins and feel improve their chances for an at-large bid to a regional.

But even 13 wins won’t guarantee LSU a spot in the tournament. Since 1999, only 38% of teams that have won 13 SEC games have made the NCAA tournament as an at-large team.