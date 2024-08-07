WATCH: LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan following Tigers first day in full pads – 8-7-2024

LSU co-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

LSU Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan addressed the media following Wednesday morning’s preseason practice. The Tigers open the season Sept. 1 in Las Vegas against USC.

Joe Sloan, LSU co-offensive coordinator

Joe Sloan Press Conference Timeline

0:00 – Opening remarks

  • Cohesion, continuity with Offensive staff
  • Responding to Baker and Defense

1:15 – Markway leaving? TE room?

  • “unbelievavble group of guys in that room”
  • Mason Taylor progression
  • Pimpton, Green growth
  • “One of the most exciting groups on the team”

2:18 – Building Offense around Nussmeier?

  • Nuss is a “high-processor”
  • Process-oriented
  • “Focused on little things, allowing the big things to happen”

3:51 – More sets involving two TE’s?

  • “We’ve got all types of sets”
  • Want to recruit players that can attack a Defense in many ways

5:01 – Defense improvement from Offensive perspective?

  • Want a high level of competition at practice
  • “seeing that swagger start to show”
  • Raising the level of play

6:26 – K. Jackson in offseason/fall practice?

  • A “punishing back”, “powerful human”
  • Talent was showing, but now seeing him come into his own as an RB

9:05 – Offensive line?

  • Verteran players
  • Coach Davis creating a standard
  • Standard of the first group pulling up younger players

12:45 – Headsets / iPads

  • Have to have contingency plans
  • iPads – streamline communication
  • maintaining gameday environment
  • “still gotta let the guys go play”

16:15 – Nuss crediting Sloan with staying at LSU?

  • Honesty and straightforwardness the most important things
  • Coaching is about relationships and trust

19:05 – Revamped run game – designing new things? Dusting off playbook?

  • Have thick playbook
  • “creating the package that fits us”
  • “best Offensive staff in the country”

21:25 – WR’s?

  • More than Lacy/Hilton/CJ
  • Anderson, Parker elevating
  • Sampson growth
