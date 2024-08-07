WATCH: LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan following Tigers first day in full pads – 8-7-2024

LSU Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan addressed the media following Wednesday morning’s preseason practice. The Tigers open the season Sept. 1 in Las Vegas against USC.
Joe Sloan Press Conference Timeline
0:00 – Opening remarks
- Cohesion, continuity with Offensive staff
- Responding to Baker and Defense
1:15 – Markway leaving? TE room?
- “unbelievavble group of guys in that room”
- Mason Taylor progression
- Pimpton, Green growth
- “One of the most exciting groups on the team”
2:18 – Building Offense around Nussmeier?
- Nuss is a “high-processor”
- Process-oriented
- “Focused on little things, allowing the big things to happen”
3:51 – More sets involving two TE’s?
- “We’ve got all types of sets”
- Want to recruit players that can attack a Defense in many ways
5:01 – Defense improvement from Offensive perspective?
- Want a high level of competition at practice
- “seeing that swagger start to show”
- Raising the level of play
6:26 – K. Jackson in offseason/fall practice?
- A “punishing back”, “powerful human”
- Talent was showing, but now seeing him come into his own as an RB
9:05 – Offensive line?
- Verteran players
- Coach Davis creating a standard
- Standard of the first group pulling up younger players
12:45 – Headsets / iPads
- Have to have contingency plans
- iPads – streamline communication
- maintaining gameday environment
- “still gotta let the guys go play”
16:15 – Nuss crediting Sloan with staying at LSU?
- Honesty and straightforwardness the most important things
- Coaching is about relationships and trust
19:05 – Revamped run game – designing new things? Dusting off playbook?
- Have thick playbook
- “creating the package that fits us”
- “best Offensive staff in the country”
21:25 – WR’s?
- More than Lacy/Hilton/CJ
- Anderson, Parker elevating
- Sampson growth
Be the first to comment