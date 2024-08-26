Watch LSU head football coach Brian Kelly on Paul Finebaum Show on August 26, 2024

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly talks with Paul Finebaum about the upcoming season as well as the season opener vs. USC in Las Vegas. The Tigers are slated to play the Trojans on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Brian Kelly on Paul Finebaum’s show on August 26, 2024
