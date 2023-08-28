WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly with Florida State game week press conference number one on Monday, 8-28 (Full Video)

August 28, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
LSU football coach Brian Kelly presents the program's top two jerseys to defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) and offensive tackle Will Campbell (7) on Saturday after practice. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly kicked off game week on Monday with a season-opening press conference, giving a state of the union update on LSU as the No. 5 Tigers travel to Orlando to take No. 8 Florida State on Sunday, September 3. See the full press conference here at TigerRag.com.

