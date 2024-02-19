WATCH: LSU gets over the hump in HUGE win at No. 11 South Carolina | No. 2 LSU flexes muscles in three wins

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner for February 19, 2024. LSU gets over the hump in HUGE win at No. 11 South Carolina | No. 2 LSU flexes muscles in three wins. | Finnegan with a 10 as No. 3 LSU beats No. 12 Auburn in gymnastics | LSU softball coach Beth Torina picks up 500th career win and Tigers upset Oklahoma State to remain unbeaten, plus more