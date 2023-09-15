WATCH: LSU football travels to Mississippi State, is Nick Saban done, and more – Tiger Rag Audibles podcast

LSU is almost a 10-point favorite against Mississippi State in Starkville for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday but it feels like it will be a closer ball game than that as the Tigers open defense of last season’s SEC West Championship.

Louisiana Radio Network news/sports director Jeff Palermo hosts along with Tiger Rag Editor Todd Horne. Guests include Glenn Guilbeau of Outkick.com and Caroline Fenton, host of the Locked On LSU podcast. Guilbeau says he thinks Alabama coach Nick Saban is nearing the end of the road, is sure Michigan State’s Mel Tucker has reached the end in East Lansing, Michigan.

Guilbeau thinks Saban will have to stave off retirement for at least of couple of years if “Coach Prime” – Colorado’s Deion Sanders – is going to replace him. Meanwhile, Fenton outlines why LSU is not likely to beat Mississippi State by projected spread it is favored and will probably escape with a much closer victory if all goes well amongst the cowbells.