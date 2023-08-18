WATCH: LSU football scrimmage preview | Tiger Rag Audibles Podcast Episode 5 – August 18, 2023

August 18, 2023 Pierson Luscy Football, Podcast 0
Tiger Rag Audibles podcast
Episode 5, with Todd Horne and Scott Rabalais of theadvocate.com

Preview LSU football’s first scrimmage of the 2023 season is on Saturday, and TigerRag.com editor Todd Horne previews some questions he thinks will be answered in what is expected to a 60-to-70 play controlled scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Also, longtime sports columnist of theAdvocate.com, Scott Rabalais, joins Todd for an interesting conversation about how this team compares to past LSU teams at this point, specifically the 2019, 2007 and 2003 teams. Hosted by Pierson Luscy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ninety nine ÷ = 33