WATCH: LSU football player interview with Syracuse transfer defensive back Duce Chestnut (Full Video)

Joined the Tigers in the spring of 2023, transferring from Syracuse where he was a 2-year starter for the Orange … Freshman All-America in 2021 as well as being runner-up for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year … 2-time All-ACC selection … Started 24 games for the Orange with 83 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3.0 tackles for loss and 13 pass breakups … Returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown in win over Wagner in 2022 … Name is Darian Chestnut, goes by “Duce”.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2022 at Syracuse)

Honorable Mention All-ACC … Started all-12 games at cornerback … Anchored a defensive unit that finished in the season 14th nationally in passing defense (184.8) and 21st in total defense (328.6) … Was responsible for only allowing four touchdowns in coverage on 356 snaps in pass coverage and was penalized only once in coverage … Made two tackles in the season opener vs. Louisville (9/3) … Had six tackles and a pass breakup in the Orange’s win over Purdue (9/17). Was targeted eight times in pass coverage and allowed just four receptions … Made five solo tackles, tying his career best, against Virginia (9/23) … Recorded an interception and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown against Wagner (10/15) … Made three tackles and notched a tackle for loss against NC State (10/15) … Made two tackles, including one that helped jar the ball free for Ja’Had Carter to return a fumble for a touchdown, at Clemson (10/22). Allowed just six receiving yards in coverage against the Tigers … Made four solo tackles and allowed a total of 12 yards in pass coverage against Notre Dame (10/29) … Had three tackles at Pittsburgh (11/5), while surrendering just 13 yards in coverage … Made six tackles to tie his season-best mark, and had 0.5 tackles for loss against Florida State (11/12) … Made five tackles at Wake Forest (11/19) … Had a pair of solo stops at Boston College (11/26).

FRESHMAN SEASON (2021 at Syracuse)

Named a Freshman All-American by ESPN, FWAA, Pro Football Focus and 247 Sports … Third Team All-ACC … Runner-up in voting for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year … Shaun Alexander Award Watch List … Started all-12 games at cornerback … Had the second-most passes defended in the ACC … Led the Orange with three interceptions … Became the third Orange true freshman DB and first corner in the last 40 years to earn a week 1 starting job out of camp, joining Andre Cisco (2018) and Markus Paul (1985), who both went on to be drafted in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft … Had 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass breakups in his freshman season … Had a career best eight tackles, an interception and 0.5 tackles for loss in his collegiate debut at Ohio (9/4) … Was named ACC Rookie of the Week and Pro Football Focus and 247 Sports True Freshman of the Week for his play vs. the Bobcats … Made five tackles against Rutgers (9/11) … Had a pass breakup and a tackle vs. UAlbany (9/18) … Tied his career high with five solo tackles against Liberty (9/24) and also had a pass breakup … Had three tackles and a highlight-reel interception at Florida State (10/2) … Made five tackles against Wake Forest (10/9) … Had a solo tackle and a pass breakup vs. Clemson (10/15) … Made four solo tackles and had a PBU at Virginia Tech (10/23) … Had four tackles and a tackle for loss against Boston College (10/30) … Made two tackles at Louisville (11/20) … Had a career-high two pass breakups at NC State (11/20) … Made four tackles, a career-high two tackles for loss and had an interception in the end zone against Pittsburgh (11/27).