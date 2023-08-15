WATCH: LSU football player interview with Syracuse transfer defensive back Duce Chestnut (Full Video)

August 15, 2023
Duce Chestnut, LSU defensive back
Duce Chestnut, LSU junior transfer from Syracuse, has always loved LSU football.

Joined the Tigers in the spring of 2023, transferring from Syracuse where he was a 2-year starter for the Orange … Freshman All-America in 2021 as well as being runner-up for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year … 2-time All-ACC selection … Started 24 games for the Orange with 83 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3.0 tackles for loss and 13 pass breakups … Returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown in win over Wagner in 2022 … Name is Darian Chestnut, goes by “Duce”.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2022 at Syracuse)
Honorable Mention All-ACC … Started all-12 games at cornerback … Anchored a defensive unit that finished in the season 14th nationally in passing defense (184.8) and 21st in total defense (328.6) … Was responsible for only allowing four touchdowns in coverage on 356 snaps in pass coverage and was penalized only once in coverage … Made two tackles in the season opener vs. Louisville (9/3) … Had six tackles and a pass breakup in the Orange’s win over Purdue (9/17). Was targeted eight times in pass coverage and allowed just four receptions … Made five solo tackles, tying his career best, against Virginia (9/23) … Recorded an interception and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown against Wagner (10/15) … Made three tackles and notched a tackle for loss against NC State (10/15) … Made two tackles, including one that helped jar the ball free for Ja’Had Carter to return a fumble for a touchdown, at Clemson (10/22). Allowed just six receiving yards in coverage against the Tigers … Made four solo tackles and allowed a total of 12 yards in pass coverage against Notre Dame (10/29) … Had three tackles at Pittsburgh (11/5), while surrendering just 13 yards in coverage … Made six tackles to tie his season-best mark, and had 0.5 tackles for loss against Florida State (11/12) … Made five tackles at Wake Forest (11/19) … Had a pair of solo stops at Boston College (11/26).

FRESHMAN SEASON (2021 at Syracuse)
Named a Freshman All-American by ESPN, FWAA, Pro Football Focus and 247 Sports … Third Team All-ACC … Runner-up in voting for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year … Shaun Alexander Award Watch List … Started all-12 games at cornerback … Had the second-most passes defended in the ACC … Led the Orange with three interceptions … Became the third Orange true freshman DB and first corner in the last 40 years to earn a week 1 starting job out of camp, joining Andre Cisco (2018) and Markus Paul (1985), who both went on to be drafted in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft … Had 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass breakups in his freshman season … Had a career best eight tackles, an interception and 0.5 tackles for loss in his collegiate debut at Ohio (9/4) … Was named ACC Rookie of the Week and Pro Football Focus and 247 Sports True Freshman of the Week for his play vs. the Bobcats … Made five tackles against Rutgers (9/11) … Had a pass breakup and a tackle vs. UAlbany (9/18) … Tied his career high with five solo tackles against Liberty (9/24) and also had a pass breakup … Had three tackles and a highlight-reel interception at Florida State (10/2) … Made five tackles against Wake Forest (10/9) … Had a solo tackle and a pass breakup vs. Clemson (10/15) … Made four solo tackles and had a PBU at Virginia Tech (10/23) … Had four tackles and a tackle for loss against Boston College (10/30) … Made two tackles at Louisville (11/20) … Had a career-high two pass breakups at NC State (11/20) … Made four tackles, a career-high two tackles for loss and had an interception in the end zone against Pittsburgh (11/27).

