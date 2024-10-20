WATCH: LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Talks To Media Following Tigers 34-10 Victory Over Arkansas

October 19, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Brian Kelly, LSU

LSU stuck to its plan and rushed for more than 150 yards with freshman Caden Durham leading the way with 101 rushing yards and three TDs and Whit Weeks’ solid defense and big plays helped the Tigers dismantle Arkansas in Fayetteville.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
