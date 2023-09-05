WATCH: LSU football coach Brian Kelly press conference Sept. 5, 2023(Full Video) following blowout loss to Florida State and previewing Grambling State game

LSU looking to get past blow out loss to Florida State

September 5, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Brian Kelly, LSU football coach
LSU football coach Brian Kelly. PHOTO by SEC Media
Brian Kelly, LSU Football Coach

LSU football coach Brian Kelly met with the media Tuesday (Sept. 5) for the first time since his post-game press conference following his team’s humbling 45-24 blowout loss to Florida State. Kelly commented on a number of areas where LSU must improve – the most prominent of which Kelly said is discovering how to play with a competitive edge moving forward. He said LSU did not have that needed competitive edge in the loss to Florida State and that is what surprised him the most about this team. (Full Video).

