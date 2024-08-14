WATCH: LSU football coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Aug. 14, 2024

August 14, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Brian Kelly on Wednesday 8-14-2024

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers preseason practice on Aug. 14. The Tigers will open the season on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas and face USC at 6:30 p.m. CT.

LSU football coach Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly – Press Conference 8/14/24

0:00 – Opening Remarks

  • Today, putting players in stressful situations
  • Trying to build team mindset – growth day
  • More balanced team
  • JD, Nabers, Thomas “are not walking in the door for us” this year
  • Have to win close games and be mentally strong late in games

2:40 – More nuanced pass rush attacks?

  • Kevin Peoples – “best in the business”
  • Brought in 2 D-line coaches for that purpose

3:56 – Defense improvement this week?

  • More about finer details
  • Baker = great energy for the group
  • Work in progress on finer details
  • “Don’t want to mistake activity for achievement

5:28 – Assessment of Safeties? Punters?

  • Safeties – need to stress tackling
  • Have done a good job relative to communication
  • Next stage is getting younger players more reps
  • Punters – Both extremely talented, but need consistency

8:12 – CB position? Stamps? Alexander?

  • CBs getting a lot of work
  • Alexander better by the day – needs more confidence
  • Haven’t put up a depth chart yet
  • Again, need consistency

10:08 – Chris Hilton’s role?

  • “it’s his time”
  • In great position physically
  • Effective in camp
  • Route running proficiency

11:10 – Decision to bring Emery back?

  • Uncertainty with Holly situation
  • He had to do the work academically
  • Incredible job rehabbing from injury

12:53 – Emery getting 6th year eligibility?

  • Due to medical history, no further specifics

13:30 – Stamps fitting Baker’s scheme? Watkins?

  • Stamps – feels comfortable, confident
  • Watkins – foot and ankle sprains

15:15 – Pimpton’s improvement?

  • Becoming more mature
  • Being accountable
  • TE = “dirty jobs”

16:58 – RB’s spreading workload?

  • Will be 3rd down specialists
  • All are capable on 1st and 2nd

18:00 – Goal line work today?

  • All about building a mindset
  • Saw good things defensively
