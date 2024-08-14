WATCH: LSU football coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Aug. 14, 2024

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers preseason practice on Aug. 14. The Tigers will open the season on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas and face USC at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Brian Kelly – Press Conference 8/14/24
0:00 – Opening Remarks
- Today, putting players in stressful situations
- Trying to build team mindset – growth day
- More balanced team
- JD, Nabers, Thomas “are not walking in the door for us” this year
- Have to win close games and be mentally strong late in games
2:40 – More nuanced pass rush attacks?
- Kevin Peoples – “best in the business”
- Brought in 2 D-line coaches for that purpose
3:56 – Defense improvement this week?
- More about finer details
- Baker = great energy for the group
- Work in progress on finer details
- “Don’t want to mistake activity for achievement
5:28 – Assessment of Safeties? Punters?
- Safeties – need to stress tackling
- Have done a good job relative to communication
- Next stage is getting younger players more reps
- Punters – Both extremely talented, but need consistency
8:12 – CB position? Stamps? Alexander?
- CBs getting a lot of work
- Alexander better by the day – needs more confidence
- Haven’t put up a depth chart yet
- Again, need consistency
10:08 – Chris Hilton’s role?
- “it’s his time”
- In great position physically
- Effective in camp
- Route running proficiency
11:10 – Decision to bring Emery back?
- Uncertainty with Holly situation
- He had to do the work academically
- Incredible job rehabbing from injury
12:53 – Emery getting 6th year eligibility?
- Due to medical history, no further specifics
13:30 – Stamps fitting Baker’s scheme? Watkins?
- Stamps – feels comfortable, confident
- Watkins – foot and ankle sprains
15:15 – Pimpton’s improvement?
- Becoming more mature
- Being accountable
- TE = “dirty jobs”
16:58 – RB’s spreading workload?
- Will be 3rd down specialists
- All are capable on 1st and 2nd
18:00 – Goal line work today?
- All about building a mindset
- Saw good things defensively
