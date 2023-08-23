WATCH: LSU football coach Brian Kelly Interview and Starters | Tiger Rag Audibles Podcast Episode 7

On Tuesday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about his team’s recent LSU scrimmage and when to expect the team to start practicing for their Week 1 matchup vs. Florida State. Louisiana Radio Network’s Jeff Palermo, along with Tiger Rag’s editor Todd Horne and Tiger Rag assistant editor William Weathers, talked about what Kelly said at his latest press conference. Later in the show, host Pierson Luscy and Horne introduce Tiger Rag’s projected starters for the Florida State game.

