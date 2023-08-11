WATCH: LSU fifth-year senior center Charles Turner III sees the offense more in sync than ever because of the team’s experience (Full Video)

Charles Turner III
LSU starting center Charles Turner III spoke to the media on Friday, August 11, 2023. PHOTO By Michael Bacigalupi

LSU center Charles Turner III and the rest of the offense is getting comfortable under second-year head coach Brian Kelly along with the rest of the coaching staff. Turner said there’s only one way the season can end and that’s with a national championship.

