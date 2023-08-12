WATCH: LSU defensive coordinator Matt House talking Tigers’ defensive progress following eight practices (Full Video)

LSU defensive coordinator Matt House talks with the media following Saturday morning’s practice. He shared what he sees in his 2023 defense, the progress its made to this point, and what he expects moving forward in prep for Florida State in the season opener on Sept. 3.
Related Articles
LSU makes enough big plays to edge the Razorbacks
LSU’s blueprint to its first victory in nearly a month had a lot of heavy lifting from its running game but ultimately the Tigers’ 27-24 victory Saturday over Arkansas had the fingerprints of a reserve […]
Jacksonville makes K’Lavon Chaisson its first-round draft choice
K’Lavon Chaisson admittedly is still a “raw football talent” in many areas. But confidence isn’t one of them. “It’s obvious to be honest I’m the most valuable player in the draft,” Chaisson told the media […]
This time around LSU’s Brian Kelly plans to be less dependent on transfer portal to fill roster needs
Born out of sheer necessity LSU football coach Brian Kelly attacked the NCAA transfer portal in the weeks upon his hiring last December with such vigor to try and replenish a depth-thin roster. A total […]
Be the first to comment