WATCH: LSU defensive coordinator Matt House talking Tigers’ defensive progress following eight practices (Full Video)

August 12, 2023 Todd Horne Football 0
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House. PHOTO BY; Jonathan Mailhes

LSU defensive coordinator Matt House talks with the media following Saturday morning’s practice. He shared what he sees in his 2023 defense, the progress its made to this point, and what he expects moving forward in prep for Florida State in the season opener on Sept. 3.

