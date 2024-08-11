WATCH: LSU defense struggling to be consistent in Fall Camp despite showing improvement. Blake Baker explains.

TigerRag.com Audibles podcast – August 11, 2024 – hosted by Jake McMains. LSU defense struggling to be consistent in Fall Camp despite showing improvement. Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker explains.

Saturday’s news conference at LSU was met with the presence of Blake Baker in full cleats, fresh off the team’s eighth practice of preseason camp.

Baker, now the defensive coordinator for LSU, has taken a more hands-on approach to coaching thanks to his specialized footwear. In one particular drill, he even mimicked an offensive lineman by hugging a large purple trash can and shuffling backward while his players maneuvered around him.

But despite his efforts, Baker admits that the LSU defense is still struggling with consistency. Saturday’s session showed some promise, with interceptions, sacks, and successful run stops being executed during team drills. However, there is still room for improvement before the season officially begins.

During his conversation with the media, Baker highlighted the progress of inside linebacker Harold Perkins, who has impressed in his new role after being moved back to the middle of the defense under Baker’s direction. The team hopes this change will benefit Perkins not only this season but also in his potential future in the NFL. With added weight to help him shed blocks, Perkins’ development has been praised by Baker as “night and day” from where it started in spring.

Another player receiving attention during camp is sophomore Ashton Stamps, who has been working exclusively as LSU’s top outside corner. While he has made some notable plays thus far, both Baker and coach Brian Kelly are looking for more consistent performances from Stamps and other young corners. This will be crucial for solidifying their confidence in the secondary.

In terms of coaching responsibilities, LSU now boasts two coaches for their defensive line: Kevin Peoples for edge rushers and Bo Davis for defensive tackles. This decision was made due to the vastly different demands of each position within today’s game. As Baker explains, it would be too difficult for one person to effectively coach all four positions given their unique roles and responsibilities.