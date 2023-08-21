WATCH: LSU coach Jay Johnson introduces new staff Nate Yeskie, Terry Rooney and talks 2024 baseball roster

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson met with the media where he introduced new assistant coaches Nate Yeskie and Terry Rooney. He also talked about his 2024 baseball roster and much more.

LSU BASEBALL COACH JAY JOHNSON RELEASES FALL ROSTER

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Monday released the Tigers’ fall semester roster that includes the 20 members of the incoming recruiting class that have joined the program.

Johnson said it’s been 56 days since the Tigers claimed the 2023 College World Series title on June 26, and the focus of the program now shifts to preparation for the 2024 season.

“We’ve had a very busy two months relative to recruiting and finishing up this roster,” Johnson, the 2023 National Coach of the Year, said. “Obviously, the transfer portal has changed the dynamic of how we do business. We were very successful with the MLB Draft, only losing one of our recruits to professional baseball.

“We think this is an extremely talented class that combined with our returning players will get us started on a good note in fall workouts.”

Johnson said the Tigers will engage in individual drills and strength training for the next several weeks prior to beginning their full-squad fall practice period, featuring intra-squad scrimmages, on October 5.

Listed below are the members of LSU’s 2023 signing class:

32 Kade Anderson, LHP

Madisonville, La. (St. Paul’s HS)

Ranked as the No. 2 overall player in Louisiana by Perfect Game for Class of 2023

Ranked as the No. 19 left-handed pitcher and the No. 130 overall player in the nation by Perfect Game

9 Mac Bingham, OF

San Diego, Calif. (Torrey Pines HS/Arizona)

Transfers to LSU after four seasons at Arizona (2020-23)

Earned 2023 All-Pac 12 recognition after hitting .360 with 68 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 51 RBI and a .573 slugging percentage

Selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB Draft

10 Michael Braswell III, INF

Mableton, Ga. (Campbell HS/South Carolina)

Transfers to LSU after two seasons at South Carolina (2022-23)

Played in 51 games for the Gamecocks in 2023 making 37 starts … collected eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 RBI

Voted to the 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team

18 Jake Brown, LHP/OF/1B

Sulphur, La. (Sulphur HS)

· Ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game

· No. 18 ranked left-handed pitcher in the nation by Perfect Game

· Voted the 2023 Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year … posted a 10-2 record on the mound with a 1.71 ERA, surrendering just 39 hits in 73.2 innings pitched while striking out 118 batters … also batted .336 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and 20 stolen bases

· Selected by the Texas Rangers in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft

52 Griffin Cooley, OF

Kinder, La. (Kinder HS)

· Ranked as the No. 11 outfielder in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game

· Voted 2023 First-Team All-State in Class 3A, batting .462 on the year

53 Dallas Dale II, OF

Apopka, Fla. (Mount Dora Christian Academy)

No. 9 ranked outfielder and No. 54 overall player in Florida by Perfect Game for Class of 2023

Ranked nationally as No. 61 outfielder by Perfect Game

Batted .400 in 2023 with 32 hits, 33 runs, nine homers and 29 RBI

38 Luke Holman, RHP

Sinking Springs, Pa. (Wilson HS/Alabama)

· Pitched the past two seasons (2022-23) at Alabama, where he made 31 appearances (15 starts) and posted a 4.05 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 100.0 innings.

· Worked as Alabama’s No. 1 starter in 2023, recording a 7-4 mark and a 3.67 ERA in 81.0 innings with 87 strikeouts and a .186 opponent batting average … finished No. 2 in the SEC in WHIP (1.05) and No. 3 in the league in opponent batting average and hits per nine innings (6.00)

55 Cameron Johnson, LHP

Upper Marlboro, Md. (IMG Academy)

· Ranked nationally by Perfect Game as the No. 2 left-hander pitcher and the No. 11 overall player

· Selected in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals

· Ranked as the No. 42 overall prospect entering the 2023 Draft by MLB Pipeline

23 Gage Jump, LHP

Aliso, Calif. (JSerra Catholic HS/UCLA)

Transfers to LSU after two seasons (2022-23) at UCLA

Did not pitch in 2023 due to injury … made seven appearances as a true freshman in 2022, including three starts … finished the year with a 1-1 record, two saves, 3.86 ERA, .172 opponent batting average and 22 strikeouts over 16.1 innings

Ranked as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state of California as a high school senior

20 Ryan Kucherak, INF

Chandler, Ariz. (Hamilton HS)

The No. 2 ranked shortstop in Arizona by Perfect Game for the Class of 2023

Ranked as the state of Arizona’s No. 15 overall prospect by Perfect Game

54 Trenton Lape, RHP

Bossier City, La. (Parkway HS)

Ranked as the No. 5 third baseman and the No. 132 overall player in the nation by Perfect Game

No. 1 ranked third baseman and No. 3 ranked overall player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game

Earned 2023 Class 5A All-State recognition

44 Ashton Larson, OF

Overland Park, Kan. (St. Thomas Aquinas HS)

· Ranked nationally as the No. 13 outfielder and the No. 78 overall player by Perfect Game

· The No. 1 ranked overall player in the state of Kansas by Perfect Game

· Selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft

6 Justin Loer, LHP

Lakeville, Minn. (Lakeville South HS/Xavier University)

Transfers to LSU after two seasons (2022-23) at Xavier

Made 29 appearances (one start) for Xavier in 2023, posting a 6-2 record, a 1.89 ERA and seven saves in 57.0 innings with 63 strikeouts and a .182 opponent batting average

Earned 2023 Second-Team All-Big East honors and helped lead Xavier to the Big East Conference Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament bid

4 Steven Milam, INF

Las Cruces, N.M. (Centennial HS)

Ranked nationally as the No. 32 shortstop and the No. 119 overall player by Perfect Game

The No. 1 overall player in the state of New Mexico, according to Perfect Game

Voted the 2023 Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year after batting .627 with 52 hits, 50 RBI and 65 runs … also drew 42 walks and only struck out eight times over 30 games

43 Derrick Mitchell, OF

Plano, Texas (John Paul II HS)

No. 5 ranked outfielder and No. 18 ranked overall player in the state of Texas by Perfect Game

Ranked nationally as the No. 33 outfielder by Perfect Game

24 Austen Roellig, INF

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Etiwanda HS)

· No. 11 ranked shortstop and No. 37 ranked overall player in the state of California by Perfect Game

· Ranked as the No. 51 shortstop in the nation by Perfect Game

46 MJ Seo, RHP

Carrollton, Texas (Hebron HS)

No. 2 ranked shortstop and No. 16 ranked overall player in the state of Texas by Perfect Game

Ranked nationally as the No. 40 shortstop and the No. 160 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Voted to the 2023 Dallas/Fort Worth All-Area First Team

51 Dylan Thompson, INF/RHP

Moss Bluff, La. (Sam Houston HS)

No. 3 ranked shortstop and No. 11 ranked overall player in Louisiana by Perfect Game

Ranked as the No. 139 shortstop in the nation by Perfect Game

40 Fidel Ulloa, RHP

Lodi, Calif. (Lodi HS/San Joaquin Delta College)

Transfers to LSU after two seasons (2022-23) at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, Calif.

Appeared in 14 games (10 starts) in 2023, posting a 5-1 record and 4.09 ERA in 55.0 innings with 75 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP

25 Kade Woods, RHP

West Monroe, La. (Ouachita Christian HS/Alabama)