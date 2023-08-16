WATCH: LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Wednesday transfer cornerback Denver Harris remains on team (Full Video)

LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Wednesday, August 16 transfer cornerback Denver Harris remains on team, and he also updated the media on a number of other subjects. Full video of press conference.
