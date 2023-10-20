WATCH: LSU coach Brian Kelly Post-Practice Press Conference – Oct. 19, 2023

October 19, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
LSU football coach Brian Kelly has his 19th ranked team 5-2 going into Satuday's home game with Army at 6:30 p.m. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

LSU head coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following Thursday’s practice session. The Tigers play host to Army on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


sixty six − = sixty one