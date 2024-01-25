WATCH: LSU catcher-DH Hayden Travinski | New LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie | TigerRag.com Audibles podcast

January 25, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball, Podcast 0
Hayden Travinski and Nate Yeskie interviews

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast January 25 2024 hosted by Camryn Conner. LSU catcher-DH Hayden Travinski and new LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie join LRN’s Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag Editor Todd Horne to talk about No. 4 LSU’s upcoming 2024 season. You don’t want to miss this one.

