WATCH: LSU catcher-DH Hayden Travinski | New LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie | TigerRag.com Audibles podcast

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast January 25 2024 hosted by Camryn Conner. LSU catcher-DH Hayden Travinski and new LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie join LRN’s Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag Editor Todd Horne to talk about No. 4 LSU’s upcoming 2024 season. You don’t want to miss this one.
Tigers can’t hang on in resumption of game two at Tennessee, lose 9-8 in 11 innings and drop their second straight SEC series
No. 22 ranked LSU went to bed Saturday night in Knoxville with a one-run lead over Tennessee as game two of an SEC series was suspended until Sunday noon because of rain and lightning. And […]
11th ranked baseball Tigers welcome two teams to Alex Box for Friday and Saturday games
No. 11 nationally ranked LSU baseball faces a second straight weekend of three games against two teams in Alex Box Stadium. The 3-1 Tigers play Youngstown State 7 p.m. Friday night and again at 2 […]
DiGiacomo’s walk-off 10th inning RBI single keeps LSU’s season alive in the NCAA Eugene Regional
LSU junior Giovanni DiGiacomo was hitless in seven trips to the plate in two NCAA regional games. It was also his miscalculation on a Central Connecticut State ball hit to center field that fell for […]
