WATCH: LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Introductory Press Conference – March 30

March 30, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Basketball, Men's Basketball 0
Will Wade, LSU
Will Wade is formally introduced as LSU’s new men’s basketball head coach during a press conference at the PMAC on Monday (Tiger Rag file photo).

Tiger Rag News Services

A new era of LSU men’s basketball begins today, as Will Wade returns to Baton Rouge to lead the program back to national prominence. In his first stint with the Tigers, Wade guided LSU to three NCAA Tournament appearances and an SEC title in 2019.

Wade has won everywhere he’s coached, and Tiger fans already know what he is capable of. With his return, expectations for LSU basketball will rise immediately.

WATCH WILL WADE INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

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