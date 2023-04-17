Watch: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson talks ULL game and more

April 17, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball 0
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson briefed the media on Monday about the game with ULL on Tuesday night. He also talked about focus, pitching and perceived inconsistencies.

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson met with the media Monday afternoon where he fielded questions about his pitching staff, injury situation, previewed UL-Lafayette game and more.

LSU Baseball Report – April 17, 2023

Overall Record:  29-6 (9-5 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (3-1)

April 11 (Tue.) – at Tulane (W, 11-5)

April 13 (Thu.) – KENTUCKY (W, 16-6 – 8 innings)

April 14 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY (L, 10-13)

April 15 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY (W, 7-6)

This Week’s Schedule

April 18 (Tue.) – UL LAFAYETTE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 21 (Fri.) – at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 22 (Sat.) – at Ole Miss, 2 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

April 23 (Sun.) – at Ole Miss, 1:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

·       LSU won three of its four games last week, including an SEC series win over Kentucky, which currently has the best NCAA RPI … LSU’s 29-6 record is its best through 35 games since 2015, when the Tigers were 30-5 … the Tigers have been ranked No. 1 in all of the college baseball polls for 10 consecutive weeks.

·       Sophomore third baseman Tommy White led LSU to three wins in four games last week, including an SEC series victory over NCAA RPI No. 1 Kentucky … White batted .389 (7-for-18) in four games with four doubles, one homer, 11 RBI, four runs and a .429 on-base percentage … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in the Kentucky series with three doubles, one homer, eight RBI and four runs scored … White provided the game-winning RBI in all three of LSU’s wins last week – he delivered a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning at Tulane on Tuesday to break a 3-3 tie, and LSU went on to an 11-5 win; White’s two-run double in the bottom of the first inning on Thursday versus Kentucky gave LSU a lead it never relinquished in a 16-6 victory; White was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday, breaking a 6-6 tie and lifting the Tigers to a 7-6 win.

·       Junior right-hander Bryce Collins posted two wins in two relief appearances last week over Tulane and NCAA RPI No. 1 Kentucky … he worked a combined 5.0 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with three walks and six strikeouts … he worked the final 2.1 innings of Saturday’s win over Kentucky, blanking the Wildcats on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts … Collins entered Saturday’s game in the seventh inning after Kentucky had scored three runs to take a 6-4 lead, and he recorded a strikeout to end the inning with a runner at first base; he then fired two shutout innings to earn the win after LSU scored two runs in the seventh and the go-ahead run in the eighth … Collins entered the Tulane game on Tuesday in the fourth inning with one out, a runner at first base and the scored tied 3-3; he worked 2.2 scoreless innings as LSU grabbed the lead, allowing no hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

·       Freshman first baseman Jared Jones batted .500 (7-for-14) in four games last week with three doubles, two homers, five RBI, six runs and a .611 on-base percentage … in LSU’s SEC series win over NCAA RPI No. 1 Kentucky, Jones hit .400 (4-for-10) with two homers, five RBI and five runs … he blasted two solo homers in the Tigers’ 7-6 win over Kentucky on Saturday, and each dinger – one in the second inning and one in the sixth inning – gave the Tigers a lead … Jones smashed three doubles in LSU’s win at Tulane on Tuesday, tying the school single-game record for doubles … Jones is second on the LSU squad this season in homers (11), and he is third on the club in RBI (36) and doubles (9).

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


fifty two − = 44