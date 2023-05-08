Watch: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson talks about where the Tigers go from here after first SEC series loss of the season

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson met with the media following the Tigers first SEC series loss to Auburn on Monday. Full press conference.

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait April 27" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait April 27" width="300" height="250"/></a>

LSU Baseball Report – May 8, 2023

Overall Record: 37-10 (16-7 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

May 2 (Tue.) – at Southeastern Louisiana (W, 10-0 – 7 innings)

May 5 (Fri.) – at Auburn (W, 3-0)

May 6 (Sat.) – at Auburn (L, 6-8)

May 7 (Sun.) – at Auburn (L, 2-12 – 8 innings)

This Week’s Schedule

May 9 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)

May 12 (Fri.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 7:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

May 13 (Sat.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 14 (Sun.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

· LSU won two of its four games last week and suffered its first series loss of the season by dropping two of three games at Auburn over the weekend … the series loss marked the Tigers’ first since May 13-15, 2022, when LSU was defeated in a series by Ole Miss … LSU had played eight straight SEC weekends – dating back to last season – without a league series loss before falling short in two games at Auburn.

· LSU’s 37-10 record is its best through 47 games since 2015, when the Tigers were 40-7 … LSU’s 16-7 SEC record this season is the Tigers’ best conference mark through 23 games since the 2015 club was also 16-7 in league play.

· The Tigers’ eight-game SEC win streak ended with Saturday’s loss at Auburn; the eight-game SEC win streak was LSU’s longest in a single season since 2017, when the Tigers won eight straight league games from May 6-May 20 … Sunday’s loss at Auburn marked the first time this season that LSU has lost two games in a row.

· LSU’s 10-0 win at Southeastern Louisiana and 3-0 win at Auburn last week give the Tigers nine shutouts this season, a figure which leads the nation.

· LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews increased his reached base streak to 51 straight games, which includes all 47 games this season and the final four games of last season.

· Junior right-hander Paul Skenes was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday after he defeated Auburn on Friday night, working a season-high 7.1 innings and allowing no runs on six hits with one walk and a career-high 15 strikeouts … he became the first LSU pitcher to record 15 strikeouts in a game since Tyler Jones fanned 15 at the University of New Orleans on May 17, 2011 … Skenes’ outing marked the most strikeouts by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since April 24, 2009, when Anthony Ranaudo fanned 15 against Auburn in Baton Rouge … Skenes improved to 9-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 139 strikeouts … he is also No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.73), innings pitched (72.2) and opponent batting average (.165).

· LSU freshman right-hander Gavin Guidry made three appearances on the mound last week, including his first career start at Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night … Guidry earned the win at Southeastern, working 2.1 scoreless innings with no hits, one walk and four strikeouts … Guidry made two appearances on the Auburn series over the weekend, and he fired a career-high 3.1 innings in Sunday’s game, allowing one earned run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts … for the entire week, Guidry pitched 6.0 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

· LSU third baseman Tommy White hit .471 (8-for-17) in four games last week with three doubles, one homer, four RBI and three runs scored … leftfielder Tre’ Morgan batted .444 (8-for-18) last week with one homer, three RBI and two runs … Morgan provided all three runs in LSU’s 3-0 win over Auburn on Friday night, as he launched a two-run homer and provided an RBI single.

· Catcher Hayden Travinski batted .400 (4-for-10) last week with one homer, four RBI and two runs … Travinski has homered once in each of LSU’s past three SEC series versus Ole Miss, Alabama and Auburn … second baseman Gavin Dugas hit .357 (5-for-14) last week with two homers, three RBI and six runs scored.