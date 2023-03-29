Watch: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson previews No. 1 Tigers’ giant SEC weekend series against No. 10 Tennessee

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson talks with the media on the eve of his No. 1 ranked Tigers hosting the No.10 ranked Tennessee Vols at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
