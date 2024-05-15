WATCH: LSU Baseball coach Jay Johnson previews make-or-break series with Ole Miss

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson spoke with the media on the eve of his Tigers hosting Ole Miss for the last series of the 2024 regular season. LSU needs to sweep the series to greatly improve its chances of jumping off the bubble into the NCAA Tournament pool.
Related Articles
Coming up empty: Wake Forest’s pitching douses LSU’s red-hot bats over final six innings
The leadoff double from Tre Morgan appeared to be exactly what LSU needed to unlock its 2-2 deadlock with Wake Forest. Five innings had gone by since the last time the fifth-seeded Tigers scored and […]
LSU pitching bolstered by return of Paul Gervase
LSU’s baseball program may have broken even on the second day of the 2022 Major League Draft. A day after potentially losing up to seven players, including five signees, LSU seemingly bounced back Monday when […]
Live Updates: Kentucky at LSU Game 2 NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional – LSU Wins 8-3 and advances to College World Series with 2-0 Sweep
Designated hitter Cade Beloso launched a three-run bomb in the top of the third to give the No. 5 national seed a lead and lift the Tigers to an 8-3 victory over Kentucky in Game […]
Be the first to comment