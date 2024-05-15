WATCH: LSU Baseball coach Jay Johnson previews make-or-break series with Ole Miss

May 15, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball 0
LSU head coach Jay Johnson previewing Ole Miss Series

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson spoke with the media on the eve of his Tigers hosting Ole Miss for the last series of the 2024 regular season. LSU needs to sweep the series to greatly improve its chances of jumping off the bubble into the NCAA Tournament pool.

Jay Johnson
author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


five + = twelve